LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Gas giveaways in Birmingham

Gas giveaway in Birmingham
Gas giveaway in Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While gas prices are dropping a bit, they’re still putting a strain on plenty of budgets. In an attempt to help folks, multiple groups are teaming up for a gas and food giveaway.

On Monday, organizers were at the Shell Station on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham.

Organizers say the goal is to do this type of event at least once on the north, south, east, and west sides of the city.

Monday was the first of four planned events. Check out the image below for more details on where and when these events will be held.

Gas giveaway in Birmingham
Gas giveaway in Birmingham(More Than Conquerors Faith Church)

Donations are also needed for the initiative, and those can be made at More Than Conquerors Faith Church.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed in Bessemer
Man found shot dead in Bessemer identified
BA.2 is the name of the new COVID variant rapidly growing overseas that's just starting to grow...
COVID-19 variant BA.2 spreading worldwide
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
FIRST ALERT: Storms return Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT: Storms return Wednesday evening
Crews battle wildfire in Shelby County
Crews battle Stone Gate Fire in Shelby County

Latest News

In April Gardendale residents will vote on an ad valorem tax that generates more than $2...
Gardendale’s upcoming tax vote: What you need to know
‘This is the best time to prepare’: Anniston doctor reacts to talk of 4th COVID shot
Birmingham leaders consider employee pay raises
Birmingham leaders consider employee pay raises
Doctors urging adults to return to regular cancer screenings
Doctors urging adults to return to regular cancer screenings