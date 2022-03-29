Gas giveaways in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While gas prices are dropping a bit, they’re still putting a strain on plenty of budgets. In an attempt to help folks, multiple groups are teaming up for a gas and food giveaway.

On Monday, organizers were at the Shell Station on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham.

Organizers say the goal is to do this type of event at least once on the north, south, east, and west sides of the city.

Monday was the first of four planned events. Check out the image below for more details on where and when these events will be held.

Gas giveaway in Birmingham (More Than Conquerors Faith Church)

Donations are also needed for the initiative, and those can be made at More Than Conquerors Faith Church.

