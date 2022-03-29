LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 4-month-old girl last seen in Sardis City

4-month-old Helen Rose Patterson was last seen March 24, 2022
4-month-old Helen Rose Patterson was last seen March 24, 2022(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARDIS CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sardis City Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing infant.

4-month-old Helen Rose Patterson was last seen March 24, 2022 around 12 p.m. in the area of Shadowbrook Circle in Sardis City.

Patterson has red hair and blue eyes. The girl was last seen with her mother, Rebeka Ashley Patterson.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Sardis City Police Department at 256-549-5403 or call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed in Bessemer
Man found shot dead in Bessemer identified
BA.2 is the name of the new COVID variant rapidly growing overseas that's just starting to grow...
COVID-19 variant BA.2 spreading worldwide
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
FIRST ALERT: Storms return Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT: Storms return Wednesday evening
Crews battle wildfire in Shelby County
Crews battle Stone Gate Fire in Shelby County

Latest News

Health leaders say new COVID case numbers falling drastically
Health leaders say new COVID case numbers falling drastically
Birmingham City Council to vote on 5% employee pay raise Tuesday
Birmingham City Council to vote on 5% employee pay raise Tuesday
Birmingham approves plan to bring Food Giant to city's west side
Birmingham approves plan to bring Food Giant to city's west side
COVID cases and hospitalizations down, but another surge possible
COVID cases and hospitalizations down, but another surge possible