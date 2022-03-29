Early morning house fire in Meadowbrook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A home caught fire early this morning in the Meadowbrook community but thankfully no one was hurt.

North Shelby Fire Dept. and Cahaba Valley Fire were called to the scene some time before 1:30 a.m.

Fire and smoke shown from the attic.

No one was home at the time. According to neighbors the family was out of town.

