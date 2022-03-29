LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Crash closes all lanes of 59S/20W in Jefferson County

I-20W/59S at McAshan Drive in Jefferson Co.
I-20W/59S at McAshan Drive in Jefferson Co.(ALGO Traffic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving a vehicle fire has closed all lanes on Interstate 20W/59S Tuesday afternoon, according to ALGOtraffic.

The crash and fire are at mile marker 104 just after the exit 104 at McAshan Drive in Jefferson County.

Officials say to expect moderate delays because of the incident.

No word on how long the roadway will be closed. Keep up with the latest traffic by clicking here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon Panama City Beach Police closed down part of Front Beach Road to curb spring...
One injured, 3 arrested in Panama City Beach shooting
I-20/59 EB @ MP124.6 ramp to EXIT 124B I-65 S in Birmingham.
Major crash closes ramp off I-20/59EB
A group of police officers gather on Ocean Drive and 8th Street in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday,...
Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
States sending the most people to Alabama

Latest News

I-459 NB @ MP20.0 at Exit 19 US280 in Birmingham.
Major Crash on I-459NB closes lanes at 280 exit
I-20/59 EB @ MP124.6 ramp to EXIT 124B I-65 S in Birmingham.
Major crash closes ramp off I-20/59EB
Wreck on I-59/20 in Jefferson Co.
Major crash closes lanes on I-59SB in Jefferson County
Major wreck on I-59/20
All lanes reopen after major crash on Interstate 59/20 E