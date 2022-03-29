Crash closes all lanes of 59S/20W in Jefferson County
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving a vehicle fire has closed all lanes on Interstate 20W/59S Tuesday afternoon, according to ALGOtraffic.
The crash and fire are at mile marker 104 just after the exit 104 at McAshan Drive in Jefferson County.
Officials say to expect moderate delays because of the incident.
No word on how long the roadway will be closed. Keep up with the latest traffic by clicking here.
