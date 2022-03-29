Cleburne Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: Historic 240-pound marijuana bust

CLEBURNE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A traffic stop for speeding led to the discovery of 240 pounds of marijuana, according to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said on Monday, March 28th, 2022, around 12:20 pm, an investigator with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department saw a driver speeding in excess of 100 mph on I-20.

The deputy said the driver fled after he was pulled over initiating a pursuit on Highway 9 South, Highway 431 North, and County Road 13 north where the vehicle was then successfully spiked at the intersection of County Road 13 and County Road 6. The driver then stopped near the 2000 block of County Road 13.

At that point investigators said 22-year-old Deshaun Jamyes-Sir Cunningham was taken into custody. The vehicle was checked and investigators found an estimated weight of 240 pounds of marijuana.

Cunningham was charged with Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Trafficking Marijuana, Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sheriff Dennis Green said, “Teamwork within our local law enforcement agencies in the county has proven that we can accomplish great things. This subject placed many lives in danger, and we are very thankful that no one was hurt during this incident.”

This amount of narcotics is the largest amount in the history of the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department.

PRESS RELEASE On Monday, March 28th, 2022, around 12:20 pm, an Investigator with the Cleburne County Sheriff's... Posted by Cleburne County Sheriffs Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

From Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department, ”We also want to extend our appreciation to the Heflin Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and Cleburne County Dispatch for all of their hard work in ensuring this subject was taken into custody safely. We are very proud of the ability to work well with other law enforcement agencies to ensure Cleburne County is a safe place to live.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.