BPD: Help identify armed robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a robbery investigation.

Detectives said on Friday, March 25, 2022, a person was robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of Valley Avenue.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and fired shots at the victim, according to officers.

A service station nearby captured video and photos of the suspect.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

