LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

BPD: Help identify armed robbery suspect

BPD investigating armed robbery on Valley Ave.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a robbery investigation.

Detectives said on Friday, March 25, 2022, a person was robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of Valley Avenue.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and fired shots at the victim, according to officers.


google maps widget

A service station nearby captured video and photos of the suspect.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon Panama City Beach Police closed down part of Front Beach Road to curb spring...
One injured, 3 arrested in Panama City Beach shooting
I-20/59 EB @ MP124.6 ramp to EXIT 124B I-65 S in Birmingham.
Major crash closes ramp off I-20/59EB
A group of police officers gather on Ocean Drive and 8th Street in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday,...
Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Severe outlook Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Potent winds before storms arrive Wednesday night

Latest News

‘Epic Journey’ American Flag relay announced as 100-day Countdown to World Games begins
BPD investigating armed robbery on Valley Ave.
BPD investigating armed robbery on Valley Ave.
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Shooting victim shows up at Birmingham Fire Station