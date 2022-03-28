LawCall
Watch the inaugural Rickwood College Classic

By Lynden Blake
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - College athletes in Birmingham are getting a history lesson this week.

UAB and Birmingham Southern are part of the inaugural Rickwood College Classic this Wednesday. The two teams face off at 1 p.m. at historic Rickwood Field. Rickwood saw players like Babe Ruth play ball in the more than a century old park.

Blazer Head Coach Casey Dunn and Panther’s Coach Jan Weisberg say the players cannot wait to compete at Rickwood, especially after learning the rich history of “America’s Oldest Baseball Park.”

“Our guys’ eyes were opened, coach we gotta do this, gotta play here,” Dunn said.

“I think it will be great to play a real meaningful game here,” Weisberg added.

Tickets are $10 and the proceeds go toward Rickwood Field.

No need for a link, just walk up and buy your tickets at the box office, just like old times.

