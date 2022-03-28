LawCall
WATCH: Bear rummaging through trash in Virginia caught on camera

A black bear was caught on camera rummaging in garbage in Virginia. (SOURCE: JEREMIAH FJELD)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (CNN) – A “beary” surprising sight occurred in Virginia as a big bear was caught digging through trash.

The animal was caught on camera by Jeremiah Fjeld.

The black bear was going through his family’s trash looking for some leftovers.

Fjeld said the bear has come by nearly every other day. He and his family believe it’s a 600 pound female and mother to a couple of cubs she gave birth to a few weeks ago. They’ve spotted cubs in the area as well.

As for what the bear discovered in the trash: apparently Mexican food was on the menu that night.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

