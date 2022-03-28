UAB’s Pepsi Spring Game set for April 9

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB football program will hold its Pepsi Spring Game on April 9 at Protective Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Tickets to the Pepsi Spring Game are general admission for $5 and can be purchased by clicking here.

To purchase Stadium Club or suite tickets for the 2022 Pepsi Spring Game, please contact Blazer Boosters at (205) 996-9969.

UAB Football 2022 Home Schedule:

Sept. 1 – Alabama A&M

Sept. 17 – Georgia Southern

Oct. 8 – Marshall

Oct. 29 – North Texas

Nov. 5 – UTSA

Nov. 25 – Southern Miss

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.