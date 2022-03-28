Tuscalososa Co. man arrested for possession of child pornography

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on child pornography charges.

Police say 25-year-old Jordan Price was charged with two counts of possession of child pronography with intent to distribute, and eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Price was arrested after Tuscaloosa Cunty Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Criminal Invesigations Division investigators executed a search warrant at his residence in the 14000 block of Keenes Mill Road in Cottondale on March 25.

Police say probable cause was established to arrest Price after the search.

Investigators expect more charges to come.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.