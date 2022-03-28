LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscalososa Co. man arrested for possession of child pornography

Jordan Price, 25.
Jordan Price, 25.(Source: Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on child pornography charges.

Police say 25-year-old Jordan Price was charged with two counts of possession of child pronography with intent to distribute, and eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Price was arrested after Tuscaloosa Cunty Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Criminal Invesigations Division investigators executed a search warrant at his residence in the 14000 block of Keenes Mill Road in Cottondale on March 25.

Police say probable cause was established to arrest Price after the search.

Investigators expect more charges to come.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed in Bessemer
Man found shot dead in Bessemer identified
BA.2 is the name of the new COVID variant rapidly growing overseas that's just starting to grow...
COVID-19 variant BA.2 spreading worldwide
FIRST ALERT: Storms return Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT: Storms return Wednesday evening
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Crews battle wildfire in Shelby County
Crews battle Stone Gate Fire in Shelby County

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Joseph Lee Poole, 77.
Jefferson Co. coroner asking for help locating man’s family
Crews battle wildfire in Shelby County
Crews battle Stone Gate Fire in Shelby County
Alabama Big 10 Mayors Conference