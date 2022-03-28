States sending the most people to Alabama

(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Alabama from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina.

#10. Virginia

Moved from Virginia to Alabama in 2019: 2,876

2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

#23 most common destination from Virginia

Moved from Alabama to Virginia in 2019: 4,028

#7 most common destination from Alabama

#9. Indiana

Moved from Indiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,451

3.3% of new residents that moved from another state

#11 most common destination from Indiana

Moved from Alabama to Indiana in 2019: 1,481

#18 most common destination from Alabama

#8. North Carolina

Moved from North Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 3,597

3.4% of new residents that moved from another state

#19 most common destination from North Carolina

Moved from Alabama to North Carolina in 2019: 4,697

#5 most common destination from Alabama

#7. California

Moved from California to Alabama in 2019: 3,690

3.5% of new residents that moved from another state

#36 most common destination from California

Moved from Alabama to California in 2019: 3,310

#10 most common destination from Alabama

#6. Louisiana

Moved from Louisiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,789

3.6% of new residents that moved from another state

#7 most common destination from Louisiana

Moved from Alabama to Louisiana in 2019: 2,567

#11 most common destination from Alabama

#5. Mississippi

Moved from Mississippi to Alabama in 2019: 4,377

4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

#6 most common destination from Mississippi

Moved from Alabama to Mississippi in 2019: 3,512

#8 most common destination from Alabama

#4. Texas

Moved from Texas to Alabama in 2019: 8,405

8.0% of new residents that moved from another state

#20 most common destination from Texas

Moved from Alabama to Texas in 2019: 8,791

#3 most common destination from Alabama

#3. Tennessee

Moved from Tennessee to Alabama in 2019: 9,970

9.5% of new residents that moved from another state

#3 (tie) most common destination from Tennessee

Moved from Alabama to Tennessee in 2019: 6,294

#4 most common destination from Alabama

#2. Georgia

Moved from Georgia to Alabama in 2019: 13,993

13.4% of new residents that moved from another state

#6 most common destination from Georgia

Moved from Alabama to Georgia in 2019: 14,169

#2 most common destination from Alabama

#1. Florida

Moved from Florida to Alabama in 2019: 15,519

14.8% of new residents that moved from another state

#10 most common destination from Florida

Moved from Alabama to Florida in 2019: 15,153

#1 most common destination from Alabama

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.