Jefferson Co. coroner asking for help locating man’s family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating the family of 77-year-old Joseph Lee Poole.

The coroner’s office says Poole lived in Birmingham. He died on March 19 around 6:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of 30th Street West.

Poole was found inside his residence by police performing a welfare check at the request of a concerned neighbor. The cause of death was determined to be natural causes.

The coroner’s office says all attempts to locate family have failed and there is little known about Poole. The decedent’s sister, Betty Poole, recently died and Joseph Poole was the only family listed on her funeral arrangements.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.