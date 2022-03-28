LawCall
Advertisement

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Sunday afternoon Panama City Beach Police closed down part of Front Beach Road to curb spring...
Sunday afternoon Panama City Beach Police closed down part of Front Beach Road to curb spring break crowds.(WJHG/WECP)
By Associated Press and WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida’s Panhandle. Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday they won’t tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers.

In Panama City Beach, law enforcement officials seized 75 guns and arrested 161 people during the weekend. In South Florida, Miami Beach officials enacted a midnight curfew to help control raucous crowd behavior.

According to documents from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 23 people from our viewing area were arrested. Charges range from disturbing the peace, to resisting arrest to weapons charges.

Here are the numbers from the court documents:

BIRMINGHAM: 13

BESSEMER: 2

CLANTON: 1

TUSCALOOSA: 2

GADSDEN: 3

CROPWELL: 1

ALPINE: 1

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

