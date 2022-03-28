First Alert for warmer temperatures to start the week; Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting out the week dry and cool. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s with the cool spots in northeast Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the upper 30s and lower 40s. You’ll likely want to grab a jacket before you step outside this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with some cloud cover moving in from the northwest. Radar is hinting at a few stray showers showing up in far northeast Alabama, but it is most likely not making it to the ground. We are looking at warmer temperatures this afternoon. Areas along and south of I-20/59 will likely see highs in the low to mid 70s. Areas farther north may end up a few degrees cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds today will likely come from the north at 5-10 mph with winds shifting to the south-southeast tonight.

Warm Tuesday: Southerly flow will help us stay above average tomorrow. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tomorrow should remain dry with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to climb ten degrees above average with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful day.

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: We have declared Wednesday, March 30th, 2022, a First Alert Weather Day. Most of Wednesday will likely remain dry, but the threat for strong and severe storms will likely increase across Central Alabama after 5 PM. The threat will start in west Alabama and sweep to the east as we head into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The main threat will be damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes and hail can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting an enhanced risk- threat 3 out of 5 - for severe storms in west Alabama. Areas along I-65 are under a slight risk - threat 2 out of 5, and east Alabama in a marginal risk - threat 1 out of 5. A line of strong and severe storms will likely develop to our west and move into Central Alabama Wednesday evening and into early Thursday morning. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph can’t be ruled out along with spin-up tornadoes. The threat should weaken as it pushes to the east, but severe storms will remain possible. I would take all warnings seriously Wednesday evening as severe thunderstorms could produce a larger swatch of wind damage. With saturated soils, it won’t take a lot of wind to knock a few trees over. Make sure you charge your electronics before Wednesday evening in case you lose power. The threat for severe weather should end as the initial line moves through. I think the threat will be over with by 6 AM Thursday morning, but it is likely that the threat will end sooner. We will have a better idea of the timing of this system over the next 24 hours.

Potential Rainfall: Flash flooding can’t be ruled out Wednesday night, but the fast movement of this system should prevent significant issues. Rainfall totals are forecast to add up around 1-2 inches. I would highly encourage people to avoid travel late Wednesday evening.

Drying Out Thursday: A stray shower will be possible early Thursday morning, but we should end up mostly dry Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures behind the front won’t drop too much. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday. We will end up slightly cooler Friday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Friday afternoon should end up dry with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60s.

Weekend Forecast: Models aren’t in agreement with our rain chances over the weekend. The GFS model keeps us mostly dry while the European model hints at a disturbance moving along the Gulf Coast giving us a round of showers and isolated storms. We will introduce a 30% chance for widely scattered showers Saturday, but the rain chance could easily change as we head into the middle part of the week. Highs Saturday are forecast to climb into the upper 60s. Sunday is ending up dry with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 70s.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.