Central Alabama food bank receiving less food from USDA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation and supply chain disruptions are impacting businesses and nonprofits everywhere, including the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. Their shelves are nearly empty, making it hard to feed the hungry.

Much of the food bank’s stock comes directly from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and unfortunately, their donations have dropped significantly over the past few years.

There are three other sources food comes from as well: community donations, retailers, and purchasing food themselves. With inflation being so high, it’s extremely expensive for a nonprofit to feed thousands of people.

Interim Executive Director Nicole Williams says in 2020, the Community Food Bank got more than 50% of their food from the USDA. Now, not so much.

“This past year, 2021, we only got 38% from the USDA, so we have seen a huge drop,” said Williams. “Where some weeks, we may have gotten seven USDA truckloads in, we’re seeing maybe two a month now so that’s a lot lower.”

Williams says they try to make up for the lack in donations from the USDA with donations from the community.

Right now, Williams says they are needing items such as peanut butter, rice, beans, canned vegetables, and more. Other non-perishable food items include: cereal, oatmeal, grits, canned meat (tuna, salmon, chicken, beef), canned fruits, canned soups, pasta, and crackers.

They also accept monetary donations to help purchase food. You can click here to donate.

