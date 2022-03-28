LawCall
Big 10 Mayors Summit wraps up in Tuscaloosa

Big 10: The Mayors
Big 10: The Mayors(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA Ala, (WBRC) - The mayors representing the largest cities in Alabama wrapped up a two-day summit in Tuscaloosa. They call it the gathering of the ‘Big 10′ and it’s an annual meeting to exchange ideas on what works and what doesn’t in their respective cities. The primary topic for the ‘Big 10′ was crime and specifically, Aniah’s law.

Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped and murdered in east Alabama three years ago. The suspect was out on bond for other violent crimes.

The mayors publicly came together Monday to encourage voters to pass the amendment. It was first approved by Alabama lawmakers last year but must be ratified by Alabama voters in November. The mayors believe the ratification of this law will prevent more crimes by repeat offenders.

“The passage of Aniah’s law will give judges in our state the ability to withhold bail from an individual who could potentially create more violence moving forward. Right now our judges do not have that within their wheelhouse, so to be able to identify violent offenders and to be hopefully keep that person behind bars until the case is adjudicated,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

The ‘Big 10′ Summit started Sunday and ended Monday morning, March 28, 2022.

