Auburn’s A-Day is April 9

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn Football’s A-Day is Saturday, April 9, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Tickets are on sale now at AuburnTigers.com. Tickets are $10 each and seating is general admission.

The game will be televised by SEC Network+.

