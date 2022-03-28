LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Auburn’s A-Day is April 9

((Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn Football’s A-Day is Saturday, April 9, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Tickets are on sale now at AuburnTigers.com. Tickets are $10 each and seating is general admission.

The game will be televised by SEC Network+.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed in Bessemer
Man found shot dead in Bessemer identified
BA.2 is the name of the new COVID variant rapidly growing overseas that's just starting to grow...
COVID-19 variant BA.2 spreading worldwide
FIRST ALERT: Storms return Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT: Storms return Wednesday evening
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Crews battle wildfire in Shelby County
Crews battle Stone Gate Fire in Shelby County

Latest News

UAB’s Pepsi Spring Game set for April 9
Auburn Football practice
Coaches pleased as Auburn Football continues spring practice
UAB vs. Alabama moved because of weather
Coach Saban proud of team, Young and Anderson
Back to work: Bama’s Young and Anderson talk spring practice