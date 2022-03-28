LawCall
Alabama Big 10 Mayors Conference

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Big 10 Mayors conference will be held in Tuscaloosa on Monday, March 28, 2022. The mayors will discuss growth and development in their cities.

Here is the list of participating mayors:

The mayors will host a news conference at the Tuscaloosa River Market.

