Alabama Big 10 Mayors Conference
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Big 10 Mayors conference will be held in Tuscaloosa on Monday, March 28, 2022. The mayors will discuss growth and development in their cities.
Here is the list of participating mayors:
- Mayor Ron Anders, Auburn
- Mayor Tommy Battle, Huntsville
- Mayor Tab Bowling, Decatur
- Mayor Frank Brocato, Hoover
- Mayor Paul Finley, Madison
- Mayor Walt Maddox, Tuscaloosa
- Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery
- Mayor Mark Saliba, Dothan
- Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile
- Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham
The mayors will host a news conference at the Tuscaloosa River Market.
