TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Big 10 Mayors conference will be held in Tuscaloosa on Monday, March 28, 2022. The mayors will discuss growth and development in their cities.

Here is the list of participating mayors:

Mayor Ron Anders, Auburn

Mayor Tommy Battle, Huntsville

Mayor Tab Bowling, Decatur

Mayor Frank Brocato, Hoover

Mayor Paul Finley, Madison

Mayor Walt Maddox, Tuscaloosa

Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery

Mayor Mark Saliba, Dothan

Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile

Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham

The mayors will host a news conference at the Tuscaloosa River Market.

