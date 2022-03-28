LawCall
2 men charged with Capital Murder in Lipscomb homicide

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men were charged with Capital Murder more than a week after a man’s body was found in Lipscomb, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies.

On Saturday March 19, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a body found near 3rd Place South in Lipscomb. The man’s death was determined to be a homicide.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Christopher Duane Watkins. The Jefferson County coroner said Watkins was shot.

Sheriff’s investigators said they were able to retrace the victim’s last movements and develop evidence to identify his killers. Investigators said evidence shows Watkins was robbed before he was killed.

26-year-old Justin Lemar Harris and 29-year-old Cadarrion Jerrod Zinnerman were both charged with Capital Murder. Both men were being held in the Jefferson County jail in Bessemer without bond.

