‘Stop the Violence’ rally held in Kingston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Frequent gun violence in the Birmingham area is taking a toll on many. That’s why a local group dedicated to putting a stop to it all held a rally in Kingston on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Clergy Concerned for the Community Inc. hopes they can stop the violence by bringing positivity and encouragement through a rally called ‘Stop the Violence.’

“We are sick and tired of seeing our young black kings and queens led in the street due to gun violence,” said pastor Harold Bass. He’s the president and founder of CCC Inc. In his words, their goal is to change the narrative of gun violence in the community.

The targeted community Saturday was the Dr. Morrell Todd Homes.

Reverend Dr. Morrell Todd says the violence in the neighborhood was gotten out of control: “We just want to do something about it.”

One victim of violence is Eldridge Knighton, who is also the resident council president of Morrell Todd Public Housing. He shared part of his story with WBRC.

“2004, when I was a cab driver, I was robbed and shot in the head twice,” he explained. “I’m a victim of violence. It’s time for all of us to understand the importance of what violence does and how it affects, not just us but the children.”

Through the conversations and speeches, one common denominator continued to be brought up: the power of love.

“If we would take time to learn to love our neighbor as we love ourselves, I think we would see a big difference in our community,” said Pastor Guyrinthain Harris with the Tabernacle of Faith Christian Church.

“We know that violence is here but we got to let people know that love is here,” said Knighton. “The power of God, the power of love is more powerful than any gun.”

P.B. Hatcherson, the pastor of 23rd Street Baptist Church, says the work doesn’t stop here and creating relationships through the events is what will make a lasting impact.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.