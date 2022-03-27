Crews battle wildfire in Shelby County

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Representatives with the Alabama Forestry Commission say crews are battling a fire in Shelby County called the Stone Gate Fire, near Stone Gate Drive.

The fire began on Saturday, March 27, 2022. Officials say no homes are currently being threatened by the fire, and that no evacuations are being done.

Officials say the containment lines were being jumped, so the ALEA helicopter was brought in to do water drops.

Representatives say the fire is 30 percent contained.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

