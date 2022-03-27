Crews battle wildfire in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Representatives with the Alabama Forestry Commission say crews are battling a fire in Shelby County called the Stone Gate Fire, near Stone Gate Drive.

The fire began on Saturday, March 27, 2022. Officials say no homes are currently being threatened by the fire, and that no evacuations are being done.

Officials say the containment lines were being jumped, so the ALEA helicopter was brought in to do water drops.

Representatives say the fire is 30 percent contained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.