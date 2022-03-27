Person injured after being shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was shot on 4th Avenue West in Birmingham on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Birmingham Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

So far, no word on if any arrests have been made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.