Man found shot and killed in Bessemer

Man shot and killed in Bessemer
Man shot and killed in Bessemer(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a person was found shot and killed on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Lt. Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department says a man was found dead in the parking lot of Plush, in the 4000 block of Ninth Avenue North. Police say the call came in at 2:20 p.m.

Authorities say one person is currently in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

