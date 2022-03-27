First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday Evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a cold start to the morning, Sunday has featured below average temperatures under a mix of sun and clouds, but at least the winds have finally calmed down a bit! Some passing clouds will continue to move through overnight, but we expect to stay dry still through Tuesday. Lows will fall into the low 40s for Monday morning with a mix of sun and clouds again and highs rebounding into the low 70s during the afternoon. A warm front will lift northward from the Gulf Coast on Tuesday bringing a surge of warmer and slightly more humid air back into central Alabama. Temperatures will climb from the 50s in the morning to near 80 by the afternoon under a partly sunny sky. This transition will set the stage for stormy weather by Wednesday evening.

NEXT BIG THING: A strong storm system will advance eastward across the Deep South on Wednesday, bringing another round of severe weather potential to Alabama. This type of setup is nothing unusual for springtime in the South but still warrants a First Alert Weather Day, particularly for Wednesday evening and overnight in our neck of the woods. Wednesday will feature a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the 60s and highs still surging into the low 80s. Ahead of any storms arriving, we have a First Alert for windy conditions during the morning and afternoon hours. Southeasterly winds will be potent ahead of this system with gusts up to 35-40 MPH possible. So, make sure you secure any loose, outdoor items even before any rain is knocking on your doorstep.

First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday Evening (WBRC)

This system has a lot of wind energy with, so our primary concern will be the potential for damaging wind gusts along the main line as it advances from west to east (generally a time frame from 5:00 p.m. Wednesday to 5:00 a.m. Thursday). Embedded within this line, we could see some brief, spin-up tornadoes. A good one to two inches of rain will be possible with this system, so we will keep an eye out for any localized flooding. Though initially the greater severe risk looked to be across Mississippi and Louisiana, the Storm Prediction Center has now highlighted areas west of I-65 in our area to also be favorable for producing strong to severe storms. Nevertheless, wherever you live in our area, make sure you have a loud way to receive alerts for Wednesday, since this will be a nighttime event again for many of us. We will keep you posted on any tweaks and changes to the forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Rain should come to an end by sunrise on Thursday morning, and some sunshine should return by the afternoon for the last day of March. Highs will fall into the low 70s. For the start of April, Friday looks quiet with some filtered sunshine and temperatures seasonable: 40s in the morning and 70s in the afternoon. There is still some uncertainty on whether or not we could end up seeing rain for next weekend. Right now, rain looks more likely over the southern half of Alabama on Saturday, so we will have to see whether that could extend farther northward. For now, we have a 10-20% chance of at least some isolated showers over the weekend. Lows will be in the 50s with highs in the mid to upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.