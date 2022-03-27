FIRST ALERT: Frost Advisory until 8 a.m. Sunday, severe weather possible Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Frost Advisory continues until 8 a.m. Sunday morning for temperatures as low as 33 which could result in frost formation. In addition, river flooding is forecast to continue along portions of the Tombigbee and Black Warrior rivers through at least Tuesday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Threats include damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

On Sunday, winds will remain northwesterly, but moisture will begin to increase Sunday. Still with the passage of an early morning cold front temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday although winds will not be so brisk. Conditions should remain basically dry through the beginning of the work week with a warming trend continuing. Then rain and storms will return Wednesday with the chances for storms increasing through the afternoon and into the evening.

The storm complex will move east and out of the area by Thursday morning followed by a clearing trend for Friday before a return flow of moisture brings rain back into the forecast by Saturday.

