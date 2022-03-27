LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Frost Advisory until 8 a.m. Sunday, severe weather possible Wednesday

First Alert Weather 6a 3-27-22
First Alert Weather 6a 3-27-22(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Frost Advisory continues until 8 a.m. Sunday morning for temperatures as low as 33 which could result in frost formation. In addition, river flooding is forecast to continue along portions of the Tombigbee and Black Warrior rivers through at least Tuesday.

First Alert Weather 6a 3-27-22
First Alert Weather 6a 3-27-22(WBRC)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Threats include damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

On Sunday, winds will remain northwesterly, but moisture will begin to increase Sunday. Still with the passage of an early morning cold front temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday although winds will not be so brisk. Conditions should remain basically dry through the beginning of the work week with a warming trend continuing. Then rain and storms will return Wednesday with the chances for storms increasing through the afternoon and into the evening.

The storm complex will move east and out of the area by Thursday morning followed by a clearing trend for Friday before a return flow of moisture brings rain back into the forecast by Saturday.

First Alert Weather 6a 3-27-22
First Alert Weather 6a 3-27-22(WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hole has only gotten bigger over the last few months.
An eight foot deep hole lies in the middle of one small Birmingham road
A number of drivers may have a hefty car repair bill on their hands after getting watered-down...
Local drivers accidentally fill up on watery gas; experts say it can cause expensive repairs
Sherbert "Strawberry" Maddox was found dead inside a refrigerator at her home in Providence, R.I.
Woman’s body found in refrigerator
Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigation after a child was...
Child struck by car in Center Point
St. Louis teen killed on amusement park ride in Orlando
‘I could not ask for a better son’; Metro East father speaks after son dies at Florida amusement park

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Frost possible for Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT: Frost possible for Sunday morning
First Alert Weather Update 9p: 3-26-22
First Alert Weather Update 9p: 3-26-22
FIRST ALERT: Chilly mornings for the weekend
FIRST ALERT: Chilly mornings for the weekend
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. update 3-25-22