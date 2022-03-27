Crews battle wildfire in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Representatives with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say they contained a fire in Leeds on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

This happened in the 3700 block of Boat Launch Road. Officials say the fire was two acres wide. Crews had to take a boat to get to the fire.

Officials say the fire is now contained.

