Crews battle house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the western part of the city Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to a residence in the 600 block of 26th Street SW around noon Sunday to investigate a dryer fire.

When they arrived, officials say heavy black smoke was seen coming from the residence.

Luckily, the occupants of the house were able to safely evacuate and nobody was injured.

Officials say the fire is under control. The cause remains under investigation.

