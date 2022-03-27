COVID-19 variant BA.2 spreading worldwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 numbers are at the lowest they’ve ever been since the beginning of the pandemic. Even still, new variants of the virus are popping up. The latest is a version of the Omicron variant, being called BA.2, or the “stealth” Omicron.

Some scientists and doctors are saying it remains a variant of concern that needs to be watched closely.

The World Health Organization reported this week that BA.2 is becoming the dominant strain circulating worldwide. Here in the U.S. though, it accounts for only around 35% of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the District Medical Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, says doctors are studying the strain right now.

“It does look like it is a little more transmissible, but no more severe than Omicron and it’s relatively unusual to have them back to back – the Omicron and BA.2,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

He adds while we will probably see a slight rise in cases due to the BA.2 subvariant, there is optimism it won’t be nearly as large as the Omicron peak.

