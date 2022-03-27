LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Auburn seeking volunteers for 22nd annual CityFest event

The City of Auburn’s largest, free outdoor festival is about a month away and organizers are...
The City of Auburn’s largest, free outdoor festival is about a month away and organizers are seeking volunteers.(Source: Auburn CityFest)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s largest, free outdoor festival is about a month away and organizers are seeking volunteers.

The city’s 22nd annual CityFest will be held on April 30 at Kiesel Park from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will include live music, food vendors, arts & crafts, and more.

Event planners are looking for individuals, groups, or service organizations to help with various things including setting up tables and tents for vendors, attending to children’s stations, and managing crowds.

Officials say volunteers will receive lunch and a free T-shirt, as well as community service hours if needed.

“CityFest has thrived for the past 21 years because of the Auburn community’s willingness to make the festival a special event for thousands of guests,” said Sara Custer, City of Auburn Cultural Arts Director.

Volunteer applications must be turned in by April 28. Applications will be accepted at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center on Drake Avenue; they can also be emailed to Caroline Aycock, volunteer coordinator, at maycock@auburnalabama.org.

To learn more about Auburn CityFest, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed in Bessemer
Man found shot and killed in Bessemer
BA.2 is the name of the new COVID variant rapidly growing overseas that's just starting to grow...
COVID-19 variant BA.2 spreading worldwide
FIRST ALERT: Storms return Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT: Storms return Wednesday evening
Crews battle wildfire in Shelby County
Crews battle Stone Gate Fire in Shelby County
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Landen
T-Mobile Hometown Grants donate $50K for new Fairfield swimming pool.
Fairfield awarded $50K grant to repair pool at Jerry Coleman Community Center
The organization is in the serving business, helping rebuild homes, providing food, serving...
Christian Service Mission helping thousands in central Ala.
A historic day for the state as Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the nation’s first elder...
Alabama creates nation’s first elder abuse registry
Opening day for the Birmingham Barons is right around the corner, and this season a few changes...
Regions Field going cashless and other changes you need to know before Barons opening day