Off-duty CMPD officer delivers baby in backseat of vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officer delivered a baby in the backseat of a vehicle on March 24 at approximately 4:22 p.m.

Officer M. Brennan was directing traffic at Sugar Creek Charter School when a woman flagged her down.

Officer Brennan immediately attended to the mother-to-be, who had already gone into labor, and gave her directions to start pushing.

The baby soon arrived and was wrapped in a blanket before being laid upon its mother’s chest for the first time.

“I am a mother,” Officer Brennan said. “I have children too. I am glad I was there at the right time to help.”

Mecklenburg EMS and the Charlotte Fire Department arrived directly after.

