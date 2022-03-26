Off-duty CMPD officer delivers baby in backseat of vehicle

LawCall
Officer M. Brennan was directing traffic when she was flagged down by a woman waving frantically.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officer delivered a baby in the backseat of a vehicle on March 24 at approximately 4:22 p.m.

Officer M. Brennan was directing traffic at Sugar Creek Charter School when a woman flagged her down.

Officer Brennan immediately attended to the mother-to-be, who had already gone into labor, and gave her directions to start pushing.

The baby soon arrived and was wrapped in a blanket before being laid upon its mother’s chest for the first time.

“I am a mother,” Officer Brennan said. “I have children too. I am glad I was there at the right time to help.”

Mecklenburg EMS and the Charlotte Fire Department arrived directly after.

