FIRST ALERT: Areas of frost developing overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though Saturday has brought us another round of dry sunshine across Alabama, the wind has been relentless with gusts out of northwest up to 35 MPH in some spots. Winds will finally die down a bit overnight. The lower wind speeds coupled with mostly clear skies warrant a First Alert for frost Sunday morning. A Frost Advisory is in place from 3:00 A.M. to 8:00 A.M. Sunday across parts of our area, especially counties to the north and east, where temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s. Regardless of where you live in central Alabama though, if you have any sensitive plants outside, make sure to cover them up or bring them indoors -- and, of course, that goes for your pets, too! Tomorrow will not be as breezy with northwest winds only at 5 to 10 MPH. Highs will only reach the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky. So, Sunday will be a touch cooler thanks to the dry cold front that passed through today.

The start of the work week (for those of you not on Spring Break!) looks dry and milder. Monday morning will still be chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s, but temperatures will warm up into the 70s by the afternoon with some filtered sunshine. Tuesday looks even warmer with lows in the 50s and highs climbing to near 80 under a partly sunny sky.

NEXT BIG THING: Another strong storm system will move through the Deep South on Wednesday, bringing active weather back to central Alabama by the evening hours. The ingredients for severe weather look more favorable to our west, but nevertheless, any storms moving through Wednesday evening into the overnight hours through early Thursday morning could bring strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and brief, spin-up tornadoes. In our neck of the woods, the chance for a strong storm looks greater across far west Alabama, but stay tuned for any changes and tweaks to the forecast over the next several days on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. For now, most of the Wednesday could end up being dry, warm, and breezy for us. The morning will start off near 60 with highs back in the low 80s under a partly sunny sky -- prior to any rain arriving.

Rain should end sometime on Thursday morning (if not prior). Sunshine will return by the afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s. Friday looks dry with more abundant sunshine in the forecast. Expect lows back in the 40s with highs near 70. The forecast for next weekend is uncertain as models disagree on the potential for rain across our area. For now, we have a 20% coverage of at least a few isolated showers on Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s with lows near 50 under a partly sunny sky.

