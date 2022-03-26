LawCall
The Etowah County Sheriff says he was surprised by ICE announcement

Etowah Co. jail will no longer house ICE detainees
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff says his department was not made aware of an ICE announcement saying they will stop using their detention center.

“Just sort of shocked and so we reached through our channels and to this moment, we’re still waiting a concise answer,” he said.

As of Friday night, Sheriff Jonathon Horton tells WBRC he is still working to find answers.

Reports of the announcement from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) circulated Friday, March 25, and the sheriff says he was made aware of it through an online news article.

“We’ve not received anything in writing,” he added. “We’ve not received any correspondence from ICE or the Department of Homeland Security.”

Sheriff Horton says he wasn’t able to find any local ICE employees who were aware of the announcement either: “As a matter of fact, when we made them aware of it, is when they became aware of it.”

The sheriff said the detention center has passed all inspections so he’s unsure what could cause the decision.

“The only thing I can say concretely is I took office in January of 2019,” said Sheriff Horton. “We’ve enjoyed this relationship with ICE since 1998 and we’ve not had a sub-par inspection and we’ve passed every inspection that’s ever been conducted since that time.”

Immigrant detainees remain at the center now and more are expected to arrive soon.

WBRC reached out to Rep. Robert Aderholt’s office for comment on the matter. His representative sent the following statement.

“We are now reaching out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to try and get more details about what’s going on and why they have come to this decision. It’s our understanding that the Etowah County Detention Center has met all of the specifications and requirements required by ICE. So, we are asking for more clarification about why they have made this decision.”

We also reached out to the ICE media contact for Alabama but received no answers.

