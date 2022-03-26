Eagle Point neighbors remember deadly tornado one year later

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one year since a deadly tornado swept through our viewing area, causing widespread damage.

In Shelby County, the Eagle Point Community was hit hard, and many are still rebuilding.

Neighbors said they were overwhelmed by the amount of destruction done in such a short period of time.

Residents in the Eagle Point Community will never forget March 25, 2021.

The emotion still raw for Kim Pappanastos one year later.

“My husband was getting ready to drive right into toward Pelham from the 280 area on 119 to get his hair cut, and I said, ‘no you’re not! There’s a tornado coming our way,’” Pappanastos said.

She’s no stranger to tornadoes, having survived one as a child. Pappanastos said the experience was traumatic and now makes her hyperaware of any severe weather.

She kept a close eye on the TV that afternoon.

She and her husband took cover under the stairs of her house crouched between the deep freezer and refrigerator.

“It blew in all the back glass, almost took our roof. It took a lot of the shingles and siding, the sheetrock popped over our heads, and things were just crashing we really thought the house had crashed in. It was crazy!”

A very different story just one mile away.

Barkley Ward was driving home from the beach with her kids following spring break.

The relaxing week tarnished by the storm.

“We actually had to stop on the side of the road, and we just prayed, and we just waited for the clearance to come through,” Ward said.

She’s thankful her home was still standing when they turned the corner, but the home sustained about $90,000 in damage.

Dozens of other homes in the subdivision were severely damaged or flattened.

“People just came from nowhere. Like…really they were just like…boarding our windows up that night. It was a scary day for sure, but thankfully, we’re all safe. Everything else is just stuff,” Ward explained.

Pappanastos said supply chain issues caused by the pandemic made it difficult to rebuild and buy new furniture.

She said things didn’t get back to normal until November, eight months after the storm.

She and her husband have since decided to retire in Florida.

