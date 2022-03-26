LawCall
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama dealing with distribution issues

The food bank is dealing with inflation and supply chain disruptions.
The food bank is dealing with inflation and supply chain disruptions.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is dealing with inflation, supply chain disruptions, and finding staff. They are running low on food and they’ve been having trouble distributing what they do have.

They are also having trouble finding drivers and parts for their trucks, adding to the issues.

The Food Bank hires their own drivers and right now, they need to hire two more. Interim Executive Director Nicole Williams says they use 26 ft. box trucks, so non-CDL drivers are needed. More information about how to apply for a position can be found here.

Luckily, that’s the only area they are struggling as far as staffing goes, but not as far as distribution. Williams says a few weeks back, nearly half of their trucks were out of commission.

“Supply chain has made it difficult for us to get parts and so -- we have nine trucks and a couple weeks ago, we only had five of them working,” she said. “That’s also a big issue in terms of us being able to get food out into the community.”

Luckily, those trucks are back up and running, but they need more. The Food Bank recently received a grant to purchase a new truck from Publix, but the waitlist to get it is between six months to a year.

If you want to help the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama fill their shelves, click here to donate.

