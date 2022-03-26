LawCall
Child struck by car in Center Point

Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigation after a child was...
Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigation after a child was struck in Pinson on Friday, March 25, 2022.(Live 5/File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigation after a child was struck in Center Point on Friday, March 25, 2022.

This happened in the 5400 block of Saddle Ridge Lane. Authorities say the child was knocked off of a scooter. The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say the driver left the scene, and they are currently searching for the vehicle.

