Child struck by car in Center Point

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigation after a child was struck in Center Point on Friday, March 25, 2022.

This happened in the 5400 block of Saddle Ridge Lane. Authorities say the child was knocked off of a scooter. The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say the driver left the scene, and they are currently searching for the vehicle.

