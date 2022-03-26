A breezy weekend coupled with sunshine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A breezy beginning for the weekend with cool northwesterly winds accompanying a cold front which will push through the area this morning. Despite the colder air overspreading the area, sunshine will warm us to near 70 in most areas. We could see winds gusting over 30-mph through the afternoon but only a few clouds will accompany the passage of the front.

The weekend will continue dry with the chance for some patchy frost in some northern counties by sunrise tomorrow morning. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday night when there is at least a chance for severe storms and tornadoes.

In the meantime, a warming trend will begin by Monday and this trend should continue through the mid-week period prior to the arrival of thunderstorms late Wednesday. Winds will become more southwesterly ahead of the next system but with a ridge of high pressure over The Gulf from Monday through Wednesday moisture return will be somewhat limited. Still, dew points will rise into the mid-sixties ahead of the front and while instability may be on the low a line of thunderstorms is expected to form producing the threat for damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

Drier air will move back into the region behind a cold front by Thursday.

Finally, river flooding is ongoing along portions of the Tombigbee and Black Warrior river basins. If you have agricultural or property interests along these rivers, you should continue to monitor river levels for the next several days.

