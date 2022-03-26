LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birth control pill for men found 99% effective in mice, scientists report

A male birth control pill was found 99 percent effective in mice, according to a recent study.
A male birth control pill was found 99 percent effective in mice, according to a recent study.(AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Women have several choices for birth control, but that is not the case for men. However, those options could be expanding.

On Wednesday, scientists reported that a non-hormonal male contraceptive effectively prevented pregnancy in mice without apparent side effects in a press release from the American Chemical Society.

According to the researchers, most compounds currently undergoing clinical trials target the male sex hormone testosterone, which could lead to side effects such as weight gain, depression and increased cholesterol levels.

“We wanted to develop a non-hormonal male contraceptive to avoid these side effects,” said Abdullah Al Noman, a graduate student at the University of Minnesota involved in the study.

To develop their non-hormonal male contraceptive, researchers said they targeted a protein called the retinoic acid receptor alpha. Knocking out the RAR-α gene in male mice made them sterile, without any noticeable side effects.

When the mice were given the compound orally for four weeks, researchers said their tests found it to be 99% effective in preventing pregnancy in female mice, with no observable side effects detected.

Male mice were also able to reproduce within four to six weeks after they stopped receiving the compound.

Chemist Gunda Georg, also with the University of Minnesota, said testing in human clinical trials is planned for the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

The scientists noted that it could be challenging to predict if a compound that looks good in animal studies will also pan out in human trials. So, Georg said the team is also currently exploring other compounds.

To identify these next-generation compounds, researchers said they are modifying the existing compound and testing new structural scaffolds.

The team also hopes that their efforts will finally bring the elusive oral male contraceptive to fruition.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of TPD's Dive Team and the Violent Crime Unit have discovered 3 people deceased in a...
Tuscaloosa PD: 3 bodies discovered in submerged vehicle
Hoover Police say they are searching for suspects after a person was stabbed in the parking lot...
Hoover PD: Man stabbed in Twin Peaks parking lot
Sean Douglas Lawson
Crime Stoppers: Tip leads Lincoln Police to wanted man
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
A number of drivers may have a hefty car repair bill on their hands after getting watered-down...
Local drivers accidentally fill up on watery gas; experts say it can cause expensive repairs

Latest News

Birmingham Mayor, Randall Woodfin, is promising Birmingham police an immediate cost of living...
Birmingham Mayor promising police an immediate raise after multiple officers called out because of pay concerns
Hole has only gotten bigger over the last few months.
An eight foot deep hole lies in the middle of one small Birmingham road
It’s been one year since a deadly tornado swept through our viewing area causing widespread...
Eagle Point neighbors remember deadly tornado one year later
The food bank is dealing with inflation and supply chain disruptions.
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama dealing with distribution issues