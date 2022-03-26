Birmingham Mayor suggests multiple raises for city’s Police Officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Woodfin’s Tele Town Hall with police officers concluded on March 25, 2022. Undoubtedly dozens tuning in as frustrations over officer pay and lack of new recruits has reached a boiling point.

The Mayor suggested that some changes are on the horizon. He stated that he believes the police in the city deserve a raise, and is suggesting a five percent cost of living raise soon, before the start of a new budget year on July 1.

“A cost of living adjustment, I think it is something you deserve,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Mayor Woodfin will bring the idea to the council and they are expected to vote on the proposal on Monday March 28, 2022. After that it will go to the Jefferson County Personnel review board, and the city hopes they will approve it by good Friday.

“We want to make sure they are being compensated on par, and really to be able to keep them right here and serve the city of Birmingham,” said Councilman for District One Clinton Woods.

The Mayor then wants to take the city’s effort to show officers their appreciation a step further in July. He wants to give them a merit based raise based on an officer’s standing in the department, as well as a longevity payment based on how long an officer has worked for BPD.

Lastly he stressed those raises will not have to go towards higher insurance costs. Officer’s insurance costs were set to increase nine percent and the city will absorb that increase.

Afterwards the Mayor, Chief and several other department leaders answered questions to try and put officers mind’s at ease. One of the biggest points of concern was on officer recruitment. Many are exhausted and believe it is of the utmost importance the department finds a way to lure in more officers.

Chief Thurmond answered a few questions on the topic. He stated the department is currently revamping their recruitment methods, website, and recruitment video but did admit that right now, there is not a lot of interest in law enforcement positions.

“There is just not a lot of people lining up to be in law enforcement,” said Thurmond.

Still, he believes the city’s police department does have some strengths that other departments can not compete with.

“In Birmingham there is a lot of opportunity to advance in rank,” said Chief Thurmond.

The Mayor reinforced many of the Chief’s thoughts and stressed that the city will continue to look at its incentive package to increase interest in open law enforcement positions. Some officers hammered home their frustrations with the city when they asked why the city keeps making an effort to host large events if police are so short staffed. The Mayor stressed large events are vital to create revenue for the city, and actually help the community pay for the officer’s raises.

“We are fortunate people want to do events in our city. Events equal more revenue for our city,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.