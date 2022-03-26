An eight foot deep hole lies in the middle of one small Birmingham road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Community members are supposed to call 311 when they have non-emergency issues like clogged storm drains, or potholes in their community. However, a few residents in northeast Birmingham say they have been calling on an issue for months, with little to no luck.

Residents up and down Maple Street have been calling the city and complaining about a street hole since May of 2021, and many say it is only getting bigger with each passing day.

“We have got a traffic hazard. A detriment to our property. And it appears to me that the city is completely ignoring it,” said Earl Franklin Smith Jr.

The retired Smith and his neighbors have had enough and believe their repeated claims have fallen on deaf ears.

“In early June I reported it to the city. I reported it a couple of other times, they seem to have lost all notes of it. Then in September, they finally came out and put up a barricade. Again, it has been reported over and over and over again. My neighbor has called them and they told her it was fixed. Obviously nothing has been fixed.”

We called 311 and they say the issue has been resolved, but the massive hole that vehicles and trash trucks have to navigate around says otherwise. Some neighbors believe this started with another city repair back in May. Whatever the cause, now they’re dealing with this hole that’s so large, one resident got a tape measure out to see how deep it goes.

“Eight feet. Eight feet, nine inches,” uttered one neighbor.

We reached out to the Mayor’s Office to ask whether the city considers this problem solved, and if not, what they’re planning to do about it. We’re waiting to hear back but we’ll keep you posted.

