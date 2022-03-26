All Birmingham City employees potentially getting raises

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is looking to increase pay for all city employees up to ten percent by the end of the year.

The City of Birmingham is a part of the Jefferson County Personnel Board. City Council Member Darrell O’Quinn tells WBRC that the city can’t increase pay for one department without increasing pay for everyone because the personnel board manages compensation.

The plan includes a five percent guaranteed raise immediately. Then, up to another five percent after July 1st based on merit. Mayor Woodfin is also offering longevity payments to long term employees and better insurance. Woodfin said employees won’t pay for the new and improved insurance, they’ll keep paying what they pay now. The city will cover the rest, which city officials tell WBRC is more than four million dollars.

O’Quinn said police deserve this raise, but so do all other city employees.

“City government doesn’t function without employees to carry out all of these tasks,” he said. “So, therefore we have to be competitive across the board. When it comes to public safety, our first responders are definitely at the top of the list in terms of prioritization.”

These raises are potentially possible because there is a surplus in the city’s budget. O’Quinn said he doesn’t know where the surplus is from, but he believes it could be an increase in the city’s sales tax revenue. Council will learn more about the proposal on Monday, March 28th. Depending on council’s vote, it will go to the personnel board in April for a final vote of approval.

Mayor Woodfin said in a statement to WBRC:

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin on Friday announced he will recommend a 5 percent employee pay raise to the city council on Monday and include 5% merit raises and longevity pay for the new fiscal year that starts July 1. The proposed 10 percent in pay raises would be coupled with a commitment for the city to also cover the cost of a 9% increase in health insurance benefits for employees.

“We appreciate your sacrifice and commitment to serving our residents,” Mayor Woodfin said on a tele-townhall with public safety employees. “Even when the global pandemic raged across our city, you continued to make sure that our residents were protected, supported and experienced uninterrupted service.”

The mayor held three tele-town hall meetings with employees Friday, answering questions from employees with Birmingham Police, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and the Department of Public Works.

The initial 5 percent pay raise proposed for the current fiscal year will be presented to a city council committee on Monday and could be considered by the full council as early as Tuesday. If approved by the council, it would then go to the next scheduled meeting of the Jefferson County Personnel Board for approval. The recommended 5 percent merit raise and longevity pay will be included in the mayor’s proposed operating budget presented to the council for the new fiscal year which begins July 1.

