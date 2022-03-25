University of Alabama holds memorial service in honor of Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama held a memorial on Thursday, March 24, 2022 for Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster. Foster enrolled at UA in 1956, but was later forced to leave campus because of her race and the threat of violence. Foster died just five days after the University renamed the College of Education building in her honor in late February.

In remembering Autherine Lucy Foster, university leaders, friends and family tossed these words around: courage, perseverance and love.

Autherine Lucy Foster died earlier this month, mere days after her final public appearance at the newly minted Autherine Lucy Foster Hall.

“The power of one individual,” said UA President Dr. Stuart Bell.

On campus Thursday morning, they remembered, cherished and missed an icon, one who touched everyone and anyone who crossed her path.

“And cultivated the seeds of change in 1956,” said UA student Ibby Dickson.

Foster made history by becoming the first Black student enrolled at UA in 1956, later forced to leave because of her race, with the university rescinding that expulsion in 1988. Foster returned and earned a Master’s Degree and so much more.

“And she told me that she loved me. And I told her I loved her,” said Dr. Bell.

“As a role model she never wanted her place in history over anyone. In fact, she minimized it,” said family spokeswoman Grazia Foster Kungu.

The memorial for Dr. Foster included music from UA’s Afro American Gospel Choir and words of comfort from the Reverend A.B. Sutton.

“She was a woman of tremendous strength,” said Reverend Sutton of Living Stones Temple Church.

The memorial service concluded a little more than an hour later, and then at 12:30 p.m. on the dot Thursday afternoon a final farewell with Denny-Chimes sounding a collection of classical pieces in Foster’s honor and memory.

Gone but will never be forgotten. Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster was 92.

One funny story the family shared with the audience about Dr. Foster: she always wanted to learn, so much so that she became the first member of her family to get an iPad, an iPhone, a laptop and a computer.

A life well lived.

