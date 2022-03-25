LawCall
Tuscaloosa PD: 74-year-old woman struck in hit and run

Investigators are asking for help to identify this driver who left the scene after striking a 74-year-old woman with her car.(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are working to identify a driver they say struck a 74-year-old woman and left the scene.

It happened on March 4 around 4:45 p.m. at the Walmart on Skyland Blvd.

Police say the victim was on the general merchandise side crossing the parking lot when she was hit. Witnesses said the driver of the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, and that a 1-3 year old boy was standing in the front passenger seat.

According to police, the force of the hit knocked the woman on to the pavement. She was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to DCH.

The suspects vehicle is a black Pontiac G6 with an Alabama tag that starts with 44.

Anyone with information is asked to call 205-349-2121.

