Soldier accused of raping LSU student on campus, police say

Desmond Saine
Desmond Saine(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Polk is now in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after being accused of raping an LSU student on campus earlier this month, officials with the LSU Police Department said.

Authorities said they received a report of a rape that occurred on campus in the early morning hours of March 13.

The victim told investigators that she met Desmond Saine, 22, of Little Rock, Ark., at an off-campus party and exchanged social media information with him, according to arrest records.

After the party, the victim said Saine contacted her and went to her dorm room, asking to hang out, police said.

According to arrest records, the victim told investigators that Saine asked to kiss her to which she responded “no.” She said Saine then began removing her clothing and raped her even though she previously told him “no,” arresting officers wrote in the report.

The victim told police in addition to telling Saine “no,” she reported having about 11 alcoholic drinks at the party and was drunk at the time of her rape, according to arrest records.

Investigators said they were told by the victim that Saine commented on her level of intoxication earlier in the night, telling her she had a lot to drink.

Multiple outcry witnesses told investigators the victim told them what happened immediately after the alleged assault and she was very distraught, police said.

Authorities said they were able to obtain an arrest warrant on Wednesday, March 23. Saine was contacted by investigators at Fort Polk on Thursday, March, 24, and denied raping the victim though he did admit that she said she did not want him to kiss her, according to arrest records.

Saine was arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Prison as a fugitive. He was then transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he was booked on the charge of third-degree rape, officials said.

Police said Saine is also currently under investigation by the U.S. Army for a previous rape allegation with similar circumstances.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

