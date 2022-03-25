LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Refined To Go: Slimfit Skinny Chicken Pasta

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients:

6 ounces of chicken breast, wash and pat dry

2 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp of olive oil

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tsp chili flakes

1 minced shallot

3 round tomatoes

3 basil leaves chopped

3 tbsp parmesan (optional)

1 zucchini and 1 yellow squash (cut noodles or you can buy from store)

For more information on Refined To Go go here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of TPD's Dive Team and the Violent Crime Unit have discovered 3 people deceased in a...
Tuscaloosa PD: 3 bodies discovered in submerged vehicle
Hoover Police say they are searching for suspects after a person was stabbed in the parking lot...
Hoover PD: Man stabbed in Twin Peaks parking lot
Sean Douglas Lawson
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted in child pornography investigation in east Ala.
ATF: Ruptured methane pipeline near coal mine possible criminal act
ATF: Ruptured methane pipeline near coal mine possible criminal act
Sherbert "Strawberry" Maddox was found dead inside a refrigerator at her home in Providence, R.I.
Woman’s body found in refrigerator

Latest News

Slimfit Skinny Chicken Pasta
Refined To Go: Slimfit Skinny Chicken Pasta
Yo' Mama's French Toast
Yo’ Mama’s French Toast
Yo' Mama's French Toast
Yo' Mama's French Toast
The Dump Truck
Meet the Barons’ concession stand starting lineup