LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police help reunite couple with puppy stolen at gunpoint, owners say

An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A couple visiting Las Vegas has had a hectic few days after they say their puppy was stolen from their car while they were parked at a Target store.

Cyrus Ahanchian and Gya, of California, told FOX5 that a woman showed a gun and reached into their car while they were sitting in it with the windows down and took their English bulldog on Monday.

The couple said they purchased the puppy earlier this month and that it is worth $5,000. They were also training him to be a service animal for Ahanchian, who is disabled.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department contacted the couple and informed them it had located their dog. The puppy was then reunited with its two owners at a local police substation.

“We are very thankful for the police and the local community. We are very grateful to have our family back together,” Ahanchian said.

The couple had created flyers to spread awareness about their dog’s disappearance and offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and their dog’s safe return.

Police said they didn’t have any further immediate details to share but they did find a car matching the description of a vehicle the couple gave them from the original incident Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of TPD's Dive Team and the Violent Crime Unit have discovered 3 people deceased in a...
Tuscaloosa PD: 3 bodies discovered in submerged vehicle
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Trump accuses Mo Brooks of going ‘woke’ as he pulls Senate endorsement
Wreck on I-59/20 in Jefferson Co.
Major crash closes lanes on I-59SB in Jefferson County

Latest News

Hoover Police say they are searching for suspects after a person was stabbed in the parking lot...
Hoover PD: Man stabbed in Twin Peaks parking lot
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
Their mission is too important to stop, even as their costs double amid the spiking gas cost.
Local nonprofit battling higher gas prices while helping young kids get to their medical appointments
Higher gas prices impacting Kid One Transport
Higher gas prices impacting Kid One Transport