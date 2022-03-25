Pelham mom remembers violent tornadoes a year later

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A year has passed since several violent tornadoes tore through Shelby County. While the chaos has subsided, some are still working to repair and return to their home.

The Shatara family was lucky a year ago. JoAnn and her two kids were at the family salon, and her husband was away from home. If they would have been at their house, they may not have survived the storm. Several tress fell on their home, and high winds ripped away several beloved possessions.

“I was just in total shock. My kids were crying. I went into the rooms, the ceiling had collapsed in my bedroom. In the bathroom the tree had went right in to the tub, the branch of it went right in. Obviously there was a lot of damage. I was just really heartbroken for us,” said JoAnn Shatara.

The images were hard to process, but it was just the beginning for the Shatara family.

“When you are dealing with a tornado, it is not something you are going to get over emotionally or mentally. It is something that is going to impact your life because you are trying to put everything back to normal and you will. Eventually you will, but it is just not something that is going to happen one or two days later.”

The family is nearing the day where they will be able to return home, and hopes their story serves as a reminder that severe weather should be taken seriously.

“We’re not home and we will be eventually. So that is the tunnel. We are going to have some light at the end of it.”

As for what has caused the extended time away from home, JoAnn says construction shortages and delays have played a heavy factor. Still the family is eager to return in the next few months, and credits the community and their loved ones for helping when they needed it most.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.