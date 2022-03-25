Missing and endangered Enterprise man

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Matthew W Garver. Mr. Garver is a 34 year old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on March 24, 2022 at approximately 4:00am wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt in Enterprise, AL. Garver is believed to be driving a black 1994 Toyota Supra bearing NM tag number 277SCZ.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Matthew W Garver, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

