Missing and endangered Enterprise man

Missing and endangered Enterprise man(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Matthew W Garver. Mr. Garver is a 34 year old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on March 24, 2022 at approximately 4:00am wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt in Enterprise, AL. Garver is believed to be driving a black 1994 Toyota Supra bearing NM tag number 277SCZ.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Matthew W Garver, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

