Mercedes-Benz joins forces with United States Army on job front

A ‘first’ for Mercedes-Benz and the United States Army. The company and that branch of the military held a signing ceremony that paves for soldiers to land a job.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCE, Ala, (WBRC) - A ‘first’ for Mercedes-Benz and the United States Army. The company and that branch of the military held a signing ceremony that paves for soldiers to land a job.

Teamwork was at its best at the Mercedes Plant between the company and the United States Army.

Following the national anthem, during the ceremony on March 25, 2022, both sides signed the Partnership for Youth Success agreement also known as PAYS. What this document will do is guarantee a solider five job interviews with employers around the country. Mercedes is the latest to join the crowd. Mercedes and the Army don’t guarantee a job... only a foot in the door.

“So the Partnership For Youth Success is young American men and women, the opportunity to serve and then have the opportunity to also, at the end of their enlistment term, have a job interview with Mercedes-Benz. Our partner companies know the discipline and sacrifice our servicemen and women make,” said United States Army Lt. Colonel Adrian Jones.

“We’re really looking for the discipline, being at work on time and good work ethic, but also be part of the team,” said Mercedes-Benz President/CEO Michael Goebel.

As of March 25, more than 1,000 employers have partnered with the program which started 22 years ago.

