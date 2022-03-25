LawCall
Advertisement

Mechanics seeing increase in car tune ups to help improve gas mileage

Experts said it’s hard to predict when gas prices will start to fall again, so it’s time to...
Experts said it’s hard to predict when gas prices will start to fall again, so it’s time to start taking care of your car to help stretch your mileage.(WNEM TV5)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s gas prices are averaging $4.19 as of March 24th, 2022. That is down seven cents from the day before.

Experts said it’s hard to predict when gas prices will start to fall again, so it’s time to start taking care of your car to help stretch your mileage.

Shop Foreman for Long Lewis Ford in Hoover, Edgar Barron, said they have seen an increase in drivers coming in for oil changes, tire rotation, and car tune ups in hopes of getting better gas mileage.

Correct pressure in your tires and clean air filters can impact your fuel and Barron said changing the oil just a little bit before the date on your mileage sticker can also help you stretch your tank.

Barron said you won’t notice huge differences, but any little thing helps.

“If you’re getting close to 100 thousand miles and the way gas prices are today, it wouldn’t hurt at all,” Barron said. “If you are that person who likes preventative maintenance and you want to get it done before it is actually time to do it, you can get it done and it actually may help you.”

Barron said if you already regularly get your oil changes and tune ups, you may notice less improvement on mileage from preventative maintenance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

