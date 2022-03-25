LawCall
Local nonprofit battling higher gas prices while helping young kids get to their medical appointments

Their mission is too important to stop, even as their costs double amid the spiking gas cost.(WBRC)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rising costs at the pump are affecting millions all across the country. That includes a local non-profit who transport young children and expecting mothers to healthcare appointments. Kid One Transport is no stranger to the challenges of prices at the pump climbing.

For the last few decades, they have completed over 400,000 transports. They are helping families that have kids dealing cancer and attending chemotherapy or dialysis appointments. Some families simply would not be able to make it to the doctor without the non-profit.

Kid One Transport credits the donations that flood in to the non-profit, even as dollars become harder to find. A fact that they are grateful for as their average trip cost has doubled in recent months.

“Cost per transport has doubled in just the last few months. We have seen it go from approximately four dollars a transport to eight dollars a transport for fuel prices as we transport throughout the state of Alabama. So every dollar helps and every dollar will make an impact for Kids One Transport,” said Kid One Transport President Matthew Holdbrooks.

However he stresses the opportunity to help young families makes all the money worth it.

“The kids and the families are very supportive and appreciative of us. They’re very grateful for what we provide.”

